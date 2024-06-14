KartRider Rush+ launches Season 26 with medieval-themed mayhem, fresh tracks and more

Grab freebies during limited-time events this season

Camelot will add new tracks to challenge

Earn in-game goodies in the Owl’s Letters Rewards event

Clear quests in the Gentry’s Gala Event until July 7th

Nexon has announced an exciting new update for KartRider Rush+, inviting everyone to join in on some frenetic fun within the kart racer. Dubbed "Camelot", the latest season offers new karts to tinker around with, fresh tracks to take on, and plenty of medieval mayhem to discover.

In Season 26 of KartRider Rush+, you can look forward to putting your kart-racing prowess to the test with the new Knights’ Camp (Camelot) track, plus more to look forward to as well when Pendragon Castle (Camelot) and Cascading Waterfalls (Mine) arrive later on in the season. Highlight karts Inferno Ranger and Astral Ranger will be taking centre stage, so you can flaunt your medieval masterpieces with every new race.

The latest update also adds the Gentry’s Gala Event, which will let you earn Heartbeat Balloons and the Nobleman and Noblewoman Outfits until July 7th when you clear quests. Running until July 25th, the Owl’s Letters Rewards event, on the other hand, will let you use Owl’s Letters to score goodies such as Messenger Owl pets.

Meanwhile, the Wizard War Master Event will put Stamps and K-Coins up for grabs in Ranked Mode until August 1st - all these are just scratching the surface of what's in store for you.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out KartRider Rush+ on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

