KartRider Rush+ kicks off Season 21: The Boomhill Games with new themed karts and racetracks

Nexon has just unveiled a brand new update for KartRider Rush+, which brings another season to the popular mobile racing game. Titled Season 21: The Boomhill Games, the patch takes racers on new tracks as they drive novel karts and partake in some high-octane races. These additions come with a new game mode as well as several celebratory rewards.

KartRider Rush+’s latest season is based on The Boomhill Games, which introduces new karts like the Marathon Champion and Cotton Ultra. But the fastest of them all is season 21’s boss kart, Hyperion. Players have the option between the Hyperion Eclipse and Hyperion Blaze, both of which are absolute beasts on the road.

These vehicles have been designed keeping in mind the perilous nature of the new tracks being added in this update. Players will have to drive across unforgiving terrains like the Mystic Monastery Tomb and the icy Airfield Jump. Athletes are guaranteed to love the new Sportscaster Ethen and Coach Lodumani courses.

However, the highlight of this update is the new Point Race, which adds another layer to the Rush Mode. Players will be tasked with completing daily missions in exchange for points that can be used to unlock rewards like K-Coins and Batteries.

But the prize to look out for is a custom plate voucher that grants access to a custom plate in the upcoming season. Only the first 1,000 players who dominate every match will be given this privilege. In addition, the Infinite Mode is also coming, which sees players keep racing and trying to clear as many levels as possible.

Finally, season 21 brings a plethora of rewards like Rice Cake Balloon, Tug of War Plate (Perm), and more which will be available until September 10th. Several other goodies can be earned simply by logging into the game.

Download KartRider Rush+ now for free.