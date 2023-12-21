NASCAR Manager is Hutch's upcoming racing management sim, open now for pre-registration

A few months ago, Hutch, renowned for developing popular racing games like F1 Clash and Top Drives entered into a partnership with NASCAR to develop a brand-new title for Android and iOS. We barely knew anything about the game then, but we now know that it is called NASCAR Manager and it promises a thrilling automobile experience to racing fans all over the world.

NASCAR Manager is a celebration of the company celebrating 75 years of its history as it retains the number one motorsport position in the United States. The game involves players participating in high-octane 1v1 battles both offline and via PvP. In addition, several monthly exhibitions and weekly league matches will also be held where the best of the best can compete.

Players will be in full control of their legacy, making small decisions like customizing car liveries and tuning, and much bigger ones like employing and upskilling drivers. Racing isn’t an easy profession, and just like the tracks, expect many twists and turns to come your way. Drivers will have to push themselves and their cars to the limit in order to come out on top.

Speaking about the upcoming game, Peter Stott, Game Director at Hutch, said: “NASCAR Manager is an evolution of what Hutch does best, bringing thrilling automotive experiences to mobile and leveraging the strengths of the mobile platform. We’re offering fans both new and old to live out their wildest dreams of controlling the unpredictable action of NASCAR and building an unbeatable track record. It has been a great privilege to work with NASCAR and bring their legacy to life with NASCAR Manager.”

NASCAR Manager will release on both the App Store and Google Play for free sometime in 2024. Currently, pre-registrations are open through either of the links below.