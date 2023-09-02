Dragonheir: Silent Gods, the stunning fantasy RPG, is releasing on mobile in a few weeks

Last year, SGRA Studio revealed they were working on Dragonheir: Silent Gods, a dungeon tactical RPG coming to mobile and PC. The game comes from the minds behind Marvel Snap and is set in a massive multiverse that is populated by several magical worlds. After a few beta tests over the last few months, we finally have a launch date in sight - and it is closer than you think.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods transports players to the mystical world of Adenthia and numerous other dimensions that hold the key to finding an ancient power to defeat all evil. Players have the option of choosing between one of four classes (Warrior, Thief, Performer, and Scholar) as they begin their journey into this perilous universe. A plethora of customization options are available to really fine-tune the entire experience.

Right from the get-go, Dragonheir will feature more than 200 recruitable heroes, each with their own unique abilities and characteristics. Some of these powerful characters include Sutha, the formidable orc warrior, Ripekas, the mischievous frost troll, and Felicity, who may just be 13 but is quite a powerful mage. Players can pre-register for the game in order to acquire Hero Summons which will help enlist these awesome characters.

Discussing their aim to begin creating the game, a spokesperson at SGRA Studio said: “Our goal with Dragonheir: Silent Gods has always been to create an accessible, cross-platform experience that appeals to both core fantasy enthusiasts and new audiences looking to embark on their first quest. The fantasy genre has exploded over the last few years, and we’re excited to bring an entirely new experience and universe to life for players across the world.”

Dragonheir: Silent Gods will release on PC, iOS, and Android on September 19th. Pre-register for the game by clicking on your preferred link below.