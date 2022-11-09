KartRider Rush+ has just launched Season 16: Louie's Castle

Nexon has just launched a new update for the mobile racing game KartRider Rush+ as Season 16 Louie’s Castle goes live. It introduces a storybook-like castle where players can race using the new legendary karts Blitzer, Royal Carriage and, of course, the showstopper of the season, Dragon Saber. Players will also find new tracks like the Tri-Cut Rail Line Mine and the Scrub-a-Dub Tub Castle.

In addition to this, Nexon is also introducing a new game mode on KartRider Rush+, called Boomhill PvE Race. In this mode, players will take on a number of AI NPC racers whose difficulty keeps on increasing. Ultimately, it's a 1v7 solo speed race.

Everyone will receive an in-game invite called Welcome Boomhill PvE Race Invite, which tasks them with earning Shield Shards required for special items such as Knights Helm Hair. Plus, a quirky new Spotlight System is being added that highlights the racer with the highest level of cuteness before the match begins.

The soccer season is beginning as well. Call of Duty Mobile has an entire season dedicated to the sport and KartRider is entering the fray as well with multiple soccer-themed rewards like Soccer Pitch Aura. These will be available by pre-registering between November 11th and December 2nd or by logging in any time after the 24th.

Furthermore, players can also earn a bunch of Soccer Shards by taking part in ranked games and also by launching the game. These can be exchanged for goodies like Soccer Fan Handheld and the Soccer Kit Set.

For detailed information about Season 16: Louie’s Castle, check out the official website. And to find more like-minded mobile racers, do visit the game’s official Facebook page. Download KartRider Rush+ now for free by clicking on the links below.