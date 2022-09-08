KartRider Rush+'s Season 15: Moonhill City is now live with new karts, a ranked squad mode, and more

Nexon has just released a massive new content update for the popular mobile racer – KartRider Rush+. The update features the game’s fifteenth season titled Moonhill City. It features new karts, tracks, story quests, game modes, and a lot more. To celebrate the beginning of a new season, all players stand to win rewards that include up to 3,000x K-Coins, 8,000x Turbo Crystals, 2x Lucky Star Jewels, and 2x Golden Starters.

Season 15 Moonhill City on KartRider Rush+ introduces three new karts and two awesome racers. First up is the Artemyzer, a legendary speed kart named after the goddess of the hunt, that will be available in the Artemyzer Centre. Next, we have a legendary item kart, the Justice Shadow, that can be obtained by trading Quick-L-Badge, and finally, the Porcelain Tea Party, an epic item kart that is part of the S15 Fortitude Chest. The two racers that will drive these sweet rides are Artemys and Super Dao.

The update also brings a new game mode called Ranked Squad Mode that will be added to the regular Ranked Mode list. It features team-based races where players will have to join forces if they wish to succeed. Participants will be divided into three teams – Village, Forest, and Factory, with each group receiving points based on certain criteria. This phase will run until November 6th, post which players will receive their rewards. Season 15’s Ranked Mode will run parallel to these matches.

KartRider is also adding two new tracks called the Moonshadow Tunnel and Zipi’s Hideout, with a new Moonhill City Chapter that has three episodes and 30 stages. Every two weeks a new episode will be released. And finally, an in-game event begins tomorrow, September 9th, which will allow players to trade in tyre shards for legendary karts like the Super Cotton, GEN2, and Scary Bear. A few login rewards are also up for grabs.

Begin your journey in Moonhill City by downloading KartRider Rush+ now for free.