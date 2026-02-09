Blood Strike's stylish new collaboration with hit Shonen anime series Bleach is now live

Bankai!

Blood Strike has kicked off its new collab with hit anime series Bleach

Hop in now to claim free rewards and invite friends to nab exclusive cosmetics

Further goodies let you dress up as iconic characters and grab other great rewards

It's a big day for collaboration news, what with Heartopia showing off new details of its upcoming My Little Pony collab. But one you shouldn't overlook is none other than Blood Strike and their newly launched collaboration with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War!

If you've ever tuned into our Bleach: Brave Souls news, then this won't need much of an intro. But the Thousand-Year Blood War arc saw the return of Tite Kubo's hit Shonen series to our screens after years of absence, and it's kicked the classic back into the spotlight.

Now, in NetEase's hero-shooter-battle-royale, you'll be able to nab new cosmetics and goodies inspired by the anime series. Starting off with the Byakuya Kuchiki skin for Ethan that can be claimed by inviting friends to Blood Strike and is available until February 14th, or a themed skin for the Off-roader available until the 28th for logging in.

Big strikes

It's certainly a change from back in the day when Bleach was initially airing to see it highlighted so prominently the world over in mobile and beyond. But then that's part of the sea-change in how people appreciate anime, I suppose, and the benefit is further events like this to enjoy too!

The event for Blood Strike is packed with plenty to sink your teeth into, including themed skins for Zero, Ran and Spike, letting them appear as Ichigo, Rukia and Toshiro, respectively. And that's without even getting into the themed cosmetics for weapons, either. So be sure to check in before the event wraps on February 28th!

Speaking of big hits. Are you curious about what made its mark on mobile last year? Well, why not take a quick look at the winners of the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards to see what players like you deemed worthy of recognition in our yearly accolades!