Genshin Impact brings back the Lantern Rite festival and Liyue expands in version 4.4

HoYoverse has just revealed its plans for Genshin Impact’s future with the announcement of version 4.4, titled Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze. Following the Fontinalia Festival from the previous update, the upcoming patch takes players back to Liyue for the annual Lantern Rite celebration. In addition, a new region called Chenyu Vale also unlocks just northwest of this region.

The Lantern Rite Festival 2024 in Genshin Impact takes on the theme of kites as a prosperous welcome into the new year. Players can expect several new minigames, events, and redeemable items such as a new outfit for Xingqui. Ganyu and Shenhe will have discounted costumes and travellers can also get their hands on up to 13 Intertwined Fate and two Fragile Resin just by playing.

Another significant feature of the update is the introduction of Chenyu Vale, Liyue’s newest expansion. It is a gorgeous area full of breathtaking hills, gushing waterfalls, flourishing villages, and mysterious tales of adepti shrouded in mist. The Qiaoying Village is known for its unique tea cultivation methods while Yilong Wharf is an important trading destination between Fontaine and Liyue.

However, a large portion of Chenyu Vale remains inaccessible to regular people. Travellers can explore it only after being blessed by the adepti, which allows them to transform into a special carp and soar into the skies. Several legendary beasts will be encountered on this journey, including the Solitary Suanni, a powerful boss enemy.

Finally, the update introduces two new playable characters, Xianyun, the human form of an adeptus and Gaming, a young Wushou dancer. Both of them will be part of the first phase of event wishes in v4.4 and players will not have to wait until the second half to unlock them.

Genshin Impact’s version 4.4 update releases on January 31st.