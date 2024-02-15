Kartrider Drift and Lamborghini to collaborate for new RISE update

Nexon's latest update for KartRider Rush is accompanied by a collab with the famous car makers

You can unlock karts based on the manufacturer's famous automobiles like the Urus Performante

The new RISE update also adds unique abilities for each kart rider and more

Nexon's Kartrider Drift and famous car manufacturer Lamborghini are set to initiate a limited-time collaboration to coincide with Kartrider's latest RISE update. Aside from the addition of exclusive vehicles themed after Lamborghini's super-cars, there are also additional updates to give each individual kart rider their own unique skills and abilities to differentiate them entirely.

Naturally, given the nature of the collaboration, you'll be able to collect a variety of karts based on Lamborghini's famous supercar lineup. You can unlock the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate Roadster, Huracán EVO Spyder and Urus Performante to drive out on the track in Kartrider Drift.

But this collaboration isn't the only part of the update that fans should be excited for because Nexon is also updating their - previously fairly samey - riders with new, unique abilities that differentiate them from each other and fit their personality.

A few examples are: Brodi’s Boost Zone which slams down a boost ahead of you on the track, Kris's Banana Hack which changes the held items of all your opponents to bananas, Martin's Hydrophile passive ability gives you a chance to receive a clone of the Water Bomb or Water Fly items when you're hit by them, and finally Rave's For The Fans passive ability which turns you invincible for a brief period when hit by certain items.

It's not just unique abilities for each kart rider either, there's also a new tuning system which lets you fine-tune the capabilities of your kart to further maximise performance. You can modify attributes including Booster Acceleration, Drift Acceleration and Boost Duration among others like slide performance.

There are also additional quality-of-life improvements to matchmaking, a new chat system for if you're on PC and queueing for new matches without having to return to the main menu.

It's a pretty beefy update to be sure! And if you're interested in getting your racing fix on mobile, why not take a look at Disney Speedstorm? See what you think about this high-octane take on the Disney multiverse and check out our Disney Speedstorm tier list.