Alien: Isolation for iPhone gets new 'try before you buy' update

Alien: Isolation's iOS port by Feral Interactive is receiving a new 'try before you buy' update. Now, when you download the game, you can play through missions one and two before purchasing it. Although the current Android version will remain premium, this new update means that iOS players can get a chance to experience Feral's fantastic port of one of the century's best horror games so far.

In case you're not familiar, Alien: Isolation was released in 2014 and was a continuation of the original Alien film that pitted the crew of the USS Nostromo against a strange parasitic organism they found in a derelict alien ship.

Amanda Ripley, daughter of the hero of the film Ellen Ripley, is tasked with heading to the deep-space Sevastopol space station to find out exactly what happened to her mother. But when she gets there the entire station seems abandoned, the androids that are supposed to maintain it have turned violent and something is stalking the corridors.

Android players and existing iOS customers don't need to worry about the update either, as both games will stay the same. The only difference will be that new customers can get a taste of how well Alien: Isolation runs, and sample the fantastic core gameplay. You can check out the trailer above from Feral Interactive for a glimpse of what to expect.

It's also interesting from a business standpoint. We've often discussed on PocketGamer.com the differences between premium and free games, whether one or the other is better and how monetisation can affect a player's experience. What Alien: Isolation is doing presents a return to some of the smartphone games older players may remember, where a 'try before you buy' approach was the norm.

