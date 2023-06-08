KartRider: Drift karts tier list

- Version 2.2.4

Have you ever wondered which are some of the best karts in KartRider: Drift? Well, we have, and we've reached a conclusion. Today's article is all about the best-looking karts you can choose, and so we've compiled a KartRider Drift tier list for your reading pleasure.

As you may be well aware, there is absolutely no difference between the karts when it comes to their stats. and every single one of them can be equipped with various accessories, even wheels that the other karts you own have. So if you're feeling wild and want your lovely Shellback Raider to have Proto Wheels, Mine Cart Wheels or even Play Kart Wheels, you can swap them freely to create something unique and fun.

So, why is there even a KartRider: Drift tier list to begin with?

It's simple - you want to have the best-looking kart out there, and you're not the only one. We've ranked the karts that have been released thus far from best to worst, to help you make the right choice.

Don't forget to customise your karts!

Of course, what racing game would this be if there was no option that allows you to make crazy customisations to your kart, add all sorts of decals or even create your own? Even if you don't have the kart of your dreams, you can still make it look unique and stand out from the other default karts out there.

Since it's all about appearances, when you're playing with a kart that you like, the odds of you winning the race increase. Why? It's simple. When you enjoy the kart you're driving, you will do your best to get a high score and finish first.

Enough with the introductions though - here's our KartRider: Drift tier list of all the best karts that have been released thus far!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.

S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier