KartRider: Drift codes (December 2023)

If you want to claim all the KartRider Drift codes and get lots of free rewards, including drivers and Lucci, then you're in the right place. We have searched far and wide for all the available coupon codes in KartRider: Drift, and we're now bringing them to you!

The game is still relatively new, and while the code redemption option is not the first thing that pops on your screen, there is such an option well hidden in the game's menu. Below you will find a list of all the available codes for the game, as well as how you can redeem them before their expiration date.

Active KartRider: Drift codes

RYXJLNW6XUYJ - Offseason goodies

- Offseason goodies AXHF4GPWN8LB - 10,000 Lucci

N5CUGB2ONHW3

KDBUNNY2023

Expired

HAPPYMAYLUCCI (Valid till June 1)

REAL4000LUCCI

F481NKBRIYS5 - Rewards: 5000 Lucci

How to redeem codes in KartRider: Drift

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings button in the upper right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the Settings button in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open the Settings menu.

: Open the Settings menu. Step 3 : Tap on the Manage Account tab.

: Tap on the Manage Account tab. Step 4: Select the Apply Coupon button, then type in your KartRider Drift coupon code.

In order to redeem the codes, follow the steps below.

The code will be automatically redeemed if it is correct, and the rewards allocated to your account. Make sure to write the coupon codes exactly as you see them, and redeem them before their expiration date.

How to redeem KartRider Drift codes on iOS

For iOS players, the redemption process is slightly different. They should head over to the official redemption page where all they have to do is type in their Member Code (which can be found in the Manage Account menu, under Account Number).

After typing in this code, simply type the active coupon code and select the Redeem Code button. That's it!

How to get more KartRider Drift codes

So far, there are not a whole lot of means of acquiring new codes for the game, aside from the occasional events shared on the game's social media accounts. In addition, there are also some events and news shared on the official KartRider Drift forum , which can reward players with more in-game goodies. We're actively keeping an eye on all of them, and posting here any new codes we find as soon as we find them!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena