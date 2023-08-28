Kanahei’s Small Animals, Piske & Usagi’s Short Trip Adventure is a new idle game featuring popular LINE characters

The global version of Kanahei’s Small Animals, Piske & Usagi’s Short Trip Adventure - KLab Inc.'s travel-themed idle game on iOS and Android - is out now across 143 countries. You'll likely find these characters very familiar especially if you use the LINE messaging app, as Piske and Usagi feature heavily on the app's stickers.

In Kanahei’s Small Animals, Piske & Usagi’s Short Trip Adventure, you'll simply send these adorable characters out on a trip. Then, given the idle nature of the title, all you really have to do is wait patiently for their return to see what knick-knacks they'll bring back for you.

With the global launch, you can look forward to awesome in-game events such as the "Overseas Release Celebratory Campaign" where 1000 Miles, 30 Pince-Nez Points, and the "Golden Usagi Statue" Decoration Item are up for grabs.

"Thanks to everyone’s support, it has been decided that Kanahei’s Small Animals, Piske & Usagi’s Short Trip Adventure will also be released overseas! Thank you so much! Through this app, I hope everyone can enjoy short, heartfelt adventures with Piske and Usagi by gathering souvenirs, soul food, and more from all over Japan," says Japanese illustrator and manga artist Kanahei herself.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Kanahei’s Small Animals, Piske & Usagi’s Short Trip Adventure on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the official website to know more about the game as well.