PictoSeeker tasks you with searching for hidden objects under a time limit, out now on Google Play

In case you missed it, FREIHEIT has officially announced the release of PictoSeeker on the Google Play Store, letting players get their hands on a new hidden object puzzle game with two different modes. Crafted by a solo developer from Japan, the game offers that familiar yet fun experience of identifying specific images for a quick brain workout during short breaks throughout the day.

In PictoSeeker, you can look forward to the typical Snipe Mode where you'll need to look for an object to progress to the next stage, as well as the Clear All Mode where you need to find items to clear each one from the screen.

To raise the stakes for you and your picture-hunting prowess, the game presents a time limit that replenishes for a certain amount each time you find the correct item. You'll have to look for items more quickly to recover your lost time, as you scour the image for numbers, alphabets, sushi and so much more. You can also aim for combos to boost your time recovery rate to hit that high score and unlock new stages.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading PictoSeeker on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases to remove ads. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.