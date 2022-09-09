KAMiBAKO - Mythology of Cube is a world crafting RPG with puzzle elements, coming soon to iOS and Android

Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. has announced the list of titles for exhibition at Tokyo Game Show 2022 from September 15th to 18th, and it includes the upcoming puzzle crafting RPG KAMiBAKO - Mythology of Cube. The unique title lets players solve puzzles and repair lands while they take down monsters in action-packed combat.

In KAMiBAKO - Mythology of Cube, players can expect to gather materials and create their world to restore its balance. As the narrative goes, you're tasked with restoring a divided land using the power bestowed on you by a goddess. You must then nurture the land in response to the prayers of people who are struggling because of the "great division".

The game features a puzzle-connecting mechanic that lets players restore fragmented lands and gather materials to make these lands flourish. Monsters will eventually bring chaos to these peaceful locales, and players must defeat these malevolent forces by any means necessary - this includes summoning spirits from accumulated cubes as well as changing the attributes of the land in a pinch.

KAMiBAKO - Mythology of Cube will be released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, Android and iOS. There aren't too many details about the game just yet, but if you're eager to know more, you can head on over to the official Steam page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, vibes and mechanics. From the looks of it, the graphics do seem stunning, and the animations during combat feel engaging as well.

