Kamaeru: Frog Refuge lets you fill your garden with adorable amphibians, now in pre-registration

Ribbit

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge offers creature-collecting fun, with frogs

Restore a biodiverse wetland and find over 500 frogs

Fill your frogedex, cultivate your wetlands and meet a cast of NPCs

Ah, frogs, depending on who you ask, they're either disgusting, slimy little critters or adorable amphibians. And if you fall into the latter camp, you might find it annoying that cats and dogs get all the attention. But you'll be glad to know that Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, now in pre-registration on iOS and Android, is the wetland-restoring frog collector you've been waiting for!

In Kamaeru, you play as friends Cleo and Axel, who are intent on restoring the wetlands around their home, which host these frogs. To do so, you need to increase the bioscore by placing native plants, digging ponds and canals, as well as ensuring that there's a high level of biodiversity.

If this is all sounding a little too technical for you, then don't worry. Because you'll also be able to decorate your wetlands with all manner of structures such as walkways, fences and even furniture for your froggy visitors! And the best part is it's set to arrive just before Christmas this December.

Hopping, er- happy?

Speaking of which, how about them frogs, eh? Kamaeru boasts a whopping 500 frogs for you to discover, many of which will stick around your new wetlands, lounging and doing cute things a bit like in Cats & Soup (which itself is a top pick in our best idle games on Android list). Although admittedly, Kamaeru is a little bit slimier.

Beyond that, there's plenty more to discover when you jump into Kamaeru. Be that the wider cast of NPCs, frog-breeding minigames to create new combinations and the ability to snap photos in order to fill up your Frogedex.

Certainly, if you like nature, then you'll most likely love Kamaeru. But what if you're also keeping an eye on other new releases? Just take a gander at our list of the best mobile games in soft launch to see what's already available to play ahead of their official release!