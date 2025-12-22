Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge lets you create a home for frogs so cute, you'll want to volunteer as tribute

Attract frogs to your pond and keep them happy

Plant and decorate to boost biodiversity

Breed different variants and take photos for your Frogedex

I have to admit - I've never really found frogs to be particularly amusing, nor do they look anything remotely cute to me. I suppose their sliminess and the fact that their huge, round eyes always seem to be staring into your soul don't really add any points to their cuteness level, but Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge somehow made me forget all that.

They instead turned frogs into plump little chonks living their best lives on a pond, and if that's not effective visual design, I don't know what is.

This lovely frog-collecting sim tasks you with building and decorating the wetlands with the overall aim of creating a thriving ecosystem in your backyard.

Much like Neko Atsume and Usagi Shima, you'll lay out some furniture in hopes of attracting them to come and hang out - and each time you spot a spotty little critter fumbling around in there, you can snap a photo to add them to your album (called a Frogedex!). You need to be quick about it, though, as they won't hang around forever.

I love how the froggies just smile up at you like you're their Favourite Person in the World, which compels me even more to perfect their habitat because they love me so darn much.

I make sure the biodiversity is on point, I breed their variants so they can have more buddies to play with, and I try to earn as much cool furniture as I can just to keep them happy. I want to win their favour so badly that I've become a slave to their desires - and I've found that I absolutely don't mind at all.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge doesn't have any ads, and it offers a try-before-you-buy model where you can start your froggy journey for free. It's $4.99 to unlock the whole thing if you want to commit and become a slave to your little froggies' desires, too.