Kaiju No. 8 The Game launches worldwide, letting you pick a 5-star character of your choice as a headstart

Literally the biggest fight of your life

Three story modes to choose from

5-star character up for grabs from the get-go

Original narrative in full voice acting

After that release date reveal earlier this month, time definitely flew by as Kaiju No. 8 The Game is now officially out after more than a million pre-registration sign-ups. This means you can gear up to slay those monstrous kaiju as inspired by Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga and anime franchise across cool turn-based combat.

To say that the boss battles are epic here would be a total understatement, as the RPG offers plenty of immersion to make each fight a fight to remember. And if you've always been a fan of the IP, you'll be happy to know that the narratives about the characters you've always known and loved will be presented with full voice acting to bring the original stories to life.

That said, there are three story modes to choose from, with a Main Story that stems from the show and a "Memories" mode where you can relive classic scenes. There's also going to be a "Character Stories" mode that lets you get to know the characters in your team more closely as well.

As for the pre-registration goodies, you can now get your hands on a 5-star character of your choice, whether that's [Aspiration and Honor] Rin Shinonome, [Japan’s Strongest Combatant] Gen Narumi, or [Guiding Light of the Future] Kikoru Shinomiya among others! This also includes Dimensional Crystals × 1,000 and Credits × 100,000 - definitely a proper headstart, eh?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.