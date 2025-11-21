Kaiju No. 8 The Game introduces fan-favourite Hikari Shinomiya as playable character

Valkyrie-riffic

Kaiju No. 8 is adding yet another fan-favourite character with Hikari Shinomiya

Known as the Valkyrie, she debuts as the first five-star wind aspect attacker

She also arrives alongside the addition of new story content that explores characters' backstories

It is a universally accepted truth that any shonen manga which doesn't have at least a dozen characters in its cast will have a pretty boring popularity poll. Fortunately, the monster-battling roster of Kaiju No. 8 isn't short on standouts, such as Hikari Shinomiya.

For fans of the woman dubbed Valkyrie (no, not that one), you'll be excited to find out she's joining the roster of Kaiju No. 8 The Game as a playable character! Serving as the first five-star wind-aspect attacker, Hikari Shinomiya [The Valkyrie] is a powerhouse all of her own.

Better yet, the update that adds Shinomiya also introduces more story content. As you may remember from the introduction of Isao Shinomiya last week, new story content is slated to be added, which digs into the past of the vast cast of Kaiju No. 8, including Hikari's own history, what with her family being so intrinsically tied to the JDF and all.

Fly high

The debut event, Time of Radiant Splendour, will also see Hikari headlining. And while spinoff releases tend to be a little bit iffy as far as canonicity goes, I've no doubt there'll be many fans eager to dig into as-yet unseen details of each character's backstories. Be sure to check out our Kaiju No. 8 tier list for some of the ones to look out for!

But the rapid pace of Kaiju No. 8 The Game's updates is also interesting, especially with the highly touted additions coming while the anime is airing. Considering back in the day, you'd be lucky to ever get a console release of anime games, let alone mobile spinoffs, it's a dramatic turnaround.

In any case, if you want to dig into other top mobile releases inspired by the world of anime, then we've got you covered. Simply dig into our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games!