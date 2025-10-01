Kaiju No. 8 The Game debuts new update to celebrate multiplatform release

Another giant monster

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is going multiplatform with a new PC release

You can also jump into a new chapter of the main story with two new five-star characters to recruit

Not only that, but cross-progression is also included in this release!

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is joining Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers with a new multiplatform release. Rather fitting for two separate releases, both focused on giant monsters, I must say. And much like GxK, there's not just that release to look forward to, but also fresh new updates for Kaiju No. 8 The Game!

To mark the release, Akatsuki has debuted the latest chapter of the main story with Chapter 4: London Defense Operation. Alongside this new chapter, you'll also have access to two additional five-star characters to recruit with [The All-Rounder] Chester Lochburn and [The Inherited Will] Kikoru Shinomiya. Doubtless, they'll be shoe-ins to join our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list!

And if you're planning on also playing on PC, you'll be glad to know that there's full cross-progression support. Meaning no matter where and when you're playing, you'll easily be able to jump in and enjoy the anime-style action drawn directly from the pages of Naoya Matsumoto's hit manga.

Crossover progression

I think one of the most interesting things I've seen with this recent spate of multiplatform releases for previous mobile exclusives is the focus on cross-progression. Previously, some might've split the two up between the mobile release and the 'proper' PC version.

But the emphasis on cross-progression shows that more than ever, developers are understanding players can love both. And being able to switch seamlessly between platforms while keeping your progress means that you're more likely to stick around and keep playing.

Certainly, Kaiju No. 8 The Game isn't alone in cross-progress, or adapting the world of anime for that matter. If you want to jump in and try out some other flashy, speedline-infused fun, why not dig into our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games for our personal top picks?