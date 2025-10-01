Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers goes multiplatform, bringing giant monster action to PC

Oh no, Godzilla

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is making the jump to PC with full cross-progression

It comes alongside a brand-new event for fans to jump into

There's the new Godzilla Evolution event and other additions to experience

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers has proven to be one of the more popular adaptations of the hit giant lizard and his monkey pal. No doubt helped by that aforementioned lizard and monkey being two bona fide film stars in their own right. Now, players on PC will also get a taste of the giant monster action alongside the arrival of a new update for Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers.

The cross-platform launch sees the introduction of the new Godzilla Evolution event. This new event offers the ability to evolve Godzilla's form, with the introduction of a new recruitable monster in the Solarcharged Coralmouth, an evolved HQ skin and other cosmetics.

You'll be able to participate in the event no matter your platform and use cross-progression to shift between them. The new event doesn't stop at just those additions either. There's a new crafting equipment set powered by Electromagnetic Minerals, the new Coralmouth Boss Brawl in campaign mode and a Survival Trail Expedition for tactical RPG challenge.

What's that coming over the hill?

There's the promise of plenty of additional content arriving soon for Godzilla x Kong. Tilting Point and Hunted Cow have plans for even more titans, such as Shimo and Skar King (who you'll recognise from the most recent film). There are also more expedition modes and additional campaign content planned.

Some of you are no doubt about to jump into Godzilla x Kong for the first time. In which case, it's a good idea to check out our Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers guide! For the rest of us, it's an opportunity to play more comfortably and experience some more events as a bonus.

