AFK Journey: Homestead, a spin-off to the popular RPG, has soft-launched for Android

Home and away

AFK Journey has a new listing under the name AFK Journey: Homestead

It seems to be some sort of spinoff in soft launch for regions including Canada and the UK

And it seems to emphasise the popular homestead mode over others

Owing in no small part to its lush graphics and world design, AFK Journey has proven to be equally if not more popular than its predecessor, AFK Arena. And it's been going strong since launch in 2024, with new modes and events to bring in players taking their first steps into the world of AFK Journey.

But recently, a brand-new listing has popped up under the name AFK Journey: Homestead on Google Play. Currently only available in soft launch for select regions, it's not entirely clear just what Homestead is from the get-go, other than sharing its name with the popular mode.

Homestead will, of course, be instantly recognisable to AFK Journey players as a mode where you build and maintain your own personal player home in the world of Esperia. Unsurprisingly, it's been hugely popular with players, and its name even graces the upcoming Steam release as a suffix.

Home away from home

Of course, we're going to dig in and find out exactly what AFK Journey: Homestead is over the weekend. But I have to say it's very odd for there to be this kind of listing without a clear idea of what it is from the description alone. If you're in Canada, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia and the UK, you can already hop in to find out.

Given how popular the Homestead mode has been, might the developers be looking at producing a more streamlined version for players just there to build a fantasy home? That seems the most likely option, and it certainly suggests they know where the appeal lies for many prospective new players.

Still, my heart'll always belong to the fast-paced RPG combat that top releases like AFK Journey boast. So if building a home isn't quite for you, and you instead want to get to the looting and pillaging, then be sure to dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android for more options!