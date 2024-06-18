Kaiju No. 8 The Game is an upcoming project based on the popular anime, now in development for mobile and PC

Take up arms against gigantic beasts

Tentatively titled "Kaiju No. 8 The Game"

Developed by Akatsuki Games with TOHO and Production I.G.

No details yet save for a teaser trailer

Akatsuki Games has announced that a Kaiju No. 8 title is now under development, bringing Naoya Matsumoto's popular manga to both mobile and PC. Tentatively titled "Kaiju No. 8 The Game", the project will offer plenty of action-packed thrills for you to experience as you rage against colossal beasts as seen in the anime.

Crafted in partnership with TOHO and Production I.G., Kaiju No. 8 The Game will be available not only on iOS and Android but also on Steam. While there's no official launch date or release window just yet, the studio has already dropped a special teaser trailer for the project, offering a juicy sneak peek at what's in store for you once all the massive monster mayhem begins.

At the moment, it's looking like it might be an RPG or shooter of sorts, and with gorgeous cinematic cut scenes to boot.

Serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, Kaiju No. 8 tells the tale of Kafka Hibino, who vows to enlist in The Defense Force to try and make sense of a world devastated by larger-than-life Kaiju. If you're curious about how it all goes down, you can catch the show on Crunchyroll to get yourself up to speed and see what all the fuss is about.

In the meantime, if you're eager to see what else is on the horizon when it comes to mobile games, why not take a look at our list of the best upcoming ones that'll keep you on the edge of your seat?

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.