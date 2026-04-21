Hearthside is a Dorfromantik-like merge puzzler from Teeny Tiny Town devs Short Circuit Studios

Hearthside brings Short Circuit Studios' latest release to mobile

Build your own medieval town by combining and merging tiles

Go from a small hamlet to a thriving town with simple puzzle gameplay

Teeny Tiny Towns and Short Circuit Studios' other creations have always leaned more into the artistic expression side of things. Which is to say, not always having that mass appeal to make them widely successful. But Hearthside may be their first project to combine their artistic excellence with a much wider appeal!

If you haven't read our previous coverage of Hearthside, here's a brief descriptor. Hearthside is a merge city builder in the same vein as something like Dorfromantik or Kingdomino, where you're presented with tiles bearing different resources and need to merge them to slowly grow your kingdom.

It's a simple concept, but one which hits on all the right points to be a success. Simple, engaging puzzle gameplay and the cosy, visually pleasing atmosphere that Short Circuit Studios seem to have always strived for. It's certainly on the more approachable end than something like, say, Townsfolk.

Seat by the hearth

With its cosy agrarian setting and colourful graphics, Hearthside certainly fits the mould of Short Circuit Studios' previous releases. Hence, the inclusion of 'A Teeny Tiny Town Game' for the sake of brand recognition, of course. But the pseudo-medieval setting and atmosphere mark it as something wholly original.

You may think it a bit of an exaggeration to say that this might be one of Short Circuit Studios' bigger successes, but I really think it has the chance to make a mark with a wider audience. Especially considering that the merge genre has remained hugely popular both with devoted puzzle fans and casual players alike.

Meanwhile, if you want to try a decidedly, er- different type of puzzler, why not take a look at our Bacon in Zane review to find out what this 'interesting' journey through the human body has to offer (if not anatomical accuracy that is).