Fortnite's Break the Curse update features a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen

After dropping a bunch of hits and immensely teasing fans, the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover has finally gone live in Fortnite. Leakers have also been at it for weeks, slowly revealing what can be expected as part of the event. Well, the wait is over as the battle royale’s v25.30 update titled Break the Curse brings characters from the popular anime series to the island.

A sort of a mini battle pass was tried during the previous Star Wars collab and it was a massive success. Fortnite has brought it back for the Jujutsu Kaisen even as part of the Break the Curse questline. Players will be tasked with completing numerous missions that take place on the battle royale and creator-made islands.

Completing these levels unlocks Cursed Energy which can be used to gather themed rewards. The free track has a total of eleven valuables including the Shadow Play: Toad Emote at the end. For some extra goodies, players can purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,000 Vbucks. It grants 11 more cosmetics with the Yuji Itadori outfit as the final prize.

The quests have also been divided into five grades, which unlock periodically in the reverse order. Grade four is already available and will be followed by the third one in two days. Grade three opens on August 10th, two on the 15th, and finally grade one and special grade quests on the 17th. Getting tokens for each grade before August 25th ultimately unlocks the Nue Glider.

Special Cursed Llamas are part of this update and can be found all over the island. This time, they contain unique rewards – cursed techniques straight from Jujutsu Kaisen. The Straw Doll Technique makes use of a hammer and nail combo while the Hollow Technique: Purple erases buildings and deals damage over time.

Finally, don’t forget to check out the item shop for more themed skins and participate in the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup for even more goodies.

Download Fortnite now for free from the official website.