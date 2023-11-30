Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, an RPG adaptation of the popular anime series, launches for iOS and Android

After having been drip-fed details over the course of the past year, the highly anticipated mobile RPG adaptation of the anime series Black Clover entitled Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, has finally launched onto mobile devices. This 3D gacha RPG sees players embark on a playable version of the story from the manga and anime series alike, rendering fan favourite scenes in lovely 3D visuals, while also offering plenty of side content that is sure to delight longtime fans.

Black Clover M has likely been on the radar of any Black Clover lover for a while, as it was announced some time ago, so many will be delighted to finally get their hands on the game after all this time. In terms of what to expect, aside from the direct adaptation of the main storyline from the series, you’ll also be taking part in turn-based combat that harkens back to the days of traditional JRPG series, utilizing beloved characters from the series, each with their own unique skill sets, allowing you to create your own teams of your favourite characters.

A detail that was included in Black Clover M that I find pretty delightful is the fact that the game will be playable in either the English dub or the Japanese dub, which is fairly rare for mobile games as a whole. This offers options for watchers of the anime especially, those who may be used to one voice cast over the other, and allows you to experience the characters within the game as you know them from the series as opposed to having to get used to a whole new voice cast.

Upon launch, Black Clover M will have an assortment of events running that will allow you to get some early bird rewards such as premium currency to roll for more characters and free upgrade materials, so why not get in on the ground floor and get to team building? If you’d like to do so, you can download the game for free at either of the links below right now!