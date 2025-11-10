Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade’s just kicked off the First Wave of its anniversary celebrations

The party’s just getting started

Brand new SSR character Yuta added

Themed challenges and gacha pulls available

Earn loads of freebies along the way

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is throwing a proper birthday bash for its first global anniversary, and it’s kicking off with the First Wave celebration. Bilibili’s turn-based card RPG, based on the hit anime, is adding a brand new SSR character, [Queen of Curses] Yuta Okkotsu, alongside an original story event called Here Comes! Gourmet Boom! that’s already live.

Yuta’s new event takes things in a surprisingly light-hearted direction, with a Gourmet Boom sweeping through Jujutsu High. You’ll tackle themed challenges, earn ten gacha pulls from Yuta’s own banner, and unlock the limited SSR Recollection Bits Unprecedented Gourmet Boom. It’s a nice mix of humour and high-stakes combat, which Phantom Parade seems to handle quite well.

Of course, no anniversary event is complete without a bit of gacha chaos. Yuta’s banner brings not just his new SSR form but also two featured Recollection Bits, The Crepe Shop on Takeshita Street and Knowledge of Exorcism, both enjoying boosted pull rates until December 11th. There’s also a PC-exclusive Chain Pack loaded with rewards for anyone playing through the desktop version, so you might want to switch devices if you’re chasing every bonus you can.

To top it all off, everyone’s getting 3,000 free Cubes just for showing up, plus daily serial codes dropping on the official social channels for six days straight that are already available.

The anniversary login campaign is also live, handing out more Cubes and AP refills through November 20th, with extra bonuses tied to the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 re-screening celebration.

If you’re diving back into Phantom Parade for Yuta or just want to make the most of those free pulls, check out our Phantom Parade codes list to grab every reward while they last, and take a peek at our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list to see where the new SSR Yuta ranks among the strongest sorcerers!