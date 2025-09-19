JuJutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade surpasses 25 million downloads in latest milestone

Domain expansion

JuJutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has surpassed 25 million downloads

The announcement comes alongside a variety of new rewards

Grab a guaranteed SSR gacha ticket just by logging in

Shonen manga has been a bit of a static field for years now, still mostly dominated by the big three. But what exactly makes up the big three has changed year on year. Sure, we've got One Piece and Dragon Ball, but for a good while, JuJutsu Kaisen could claim the third spot, as aptly demonstrated by the popularity of JJK Phantom Parade!

Having surpassed over 25 million downloads, you'll now be able to nab some great new free rewards in JJK Phantom Parade. There are now plans for new anniversary projects, original characters created solely for mobile (which we'll pop on our JJK Phantom Parade tier list), new storylines and even more content for those of you following it so loyally.

All of that is a little bit in the future, of course. But right now, you can jump into the new Login Bonus event. Throughout it, you'll be able to nab a variety of character enhancement items simply for logging in, as well as a Commemorative Gift SSR-Guaranteed Gacha Ticket. You'll have to hurry, though, because these goodies are only available until October 16th.

Going ghost

Not only that, but to mark the milestone, there's also a brand-new Worldwide 25-Million-Play Memo SSR-Character-Guaranteed Gacha event going live, alongside another with an even longer name with Recollection Bits instead of characters. Both guarantee at least one SSR item every 10 draws and will also last until October 16th.

While JJK has wrapped up publication, it's clear that the series still has plenty of fans across the world. And if the continued success of Bleach Brave Souls is any indication, it could very well be that Phantom Parade persists until we get a revival of the series in the future!

Meanwhile, if you want to keep up with the mobile news, it can sometimes get a bit overwhelming. But if you read nothing else this week, be sure to read our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week!