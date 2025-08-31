Rise of Kittens codes (August 2025)
| Rise of Kittens
Did you know there are valid Rise of Kittens codes? If you've been playing the game for a while, maybe you noticed, maybe you didn't. Regardless, today, we are going to take a look at the complete list of active codes for Rise of Kittens because they will give you lots of Summon Tickets and Gold!
Unlike another game that bears a close resemblance in name, Rise of Kingdom (we also have ROK codes, by the way), Rise of Kittens is an idle RPG where you have mighty warriors known throughout history... but as cats. It's a super fun game, and the rewards you get can easily help you boost your account from the get-go.
If you're a fan of similar games, we have codes for Capybara Go. If you're a fan of something a bit different but newer, use these codes for King Arthur Legends Rise.
Active Rise of Kittens codes
- No current active codes
Expired
- JUN627 - Weekly Gift
- NEWYEAR - Rewards
- MERRYHEART - Rewards
- MERRYXMAS - Gold x777, Advanced Summon Token x20, Advanced Wish Coin x5
- WIND758 - Rewards
- NICEE157 - Rewards
- DINDON03 - Rewards
- purr361 - 50000 Hero EXP, 5 Basic Wishing Coins, 10 5-Star Hero Shards
- thanksgiving - 500 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets
- meow297 - 300 Gold, 100k Silver, 10 5-Star Hero Shards
- Seventhk - 1 Factional Summon Ticket, 500 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets
- cat691 - 5 Basic Wishing Coins, 77777 Silver, 5 Advanced Summon Tickets
- sorryqaq - 100 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets
- ssvip666 - 30 Rank-Up Stones, 2 Basic Wishing Coins, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill
- ssvip777 - 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill
- ssvip888 - 50000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 10 Hero Spiritual Orb
- ssvip999 - 3 5-Star Hero Shards, 5 Challenge Tickets, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill
- vip666 - 30 Enhancement Stones, 10 Hero Spiritual Orbs, 5 Challenge Tickets
- vip777 - 30 Rank-Up Stones, 50000 Hero EXP, 10 Hero Spiritual Orbs, 30 Crystals
- vip888 - 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals
- vip999 - 1 5-Star Hero Shard, 30 Crystals, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill
- purr999 - 2 Basic Wishing Coin, 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals
- cat999 - 30 Rank-Up Stones,3 5-Star Hero Shards, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals
- meow123 - 30 Ranl-Up Stones, 20000 Hero EXP, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals
- JUN220 - Rewards
- JUN060 - Rewards
- JUN130 - Rewards
- DragonBoat - Rewards
- MAY523 - Rewards
- MAY349 - Rewards
- MAY971 - Rewards
- APR903 - Rewards
- EASTER - Rewards
- APR267 - Rewards
- APR011 - Rewards
- APR977 - Rewards
- RAIN963 - Rewards
- MAR321 - Rewards
- MAR727 - Rewards
- SPR658 - Rewards
- FEB228 - Rewards
- FEB650 - Rewards
- LOVE999 - Rewards
- GOOD862 - Rewards
- SPRING761 - Rewards
- NEWYEAREVE - Rewards
- JOY193 - Rewards
- JAN723 - Rewards
- JAN092 - Rewards
- WARM396 - Rewards
- cat691
- apologyqaq
How to redeem codes in Rise of Kittens?To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Go to the Home City tab.
- Step 2: Tap on the Rewards Center button (top right side of the screen).
- Step 3: Go to the Exchange Pack tab.
- Step 4: Type in your exchange code, then press Confirm.
The rewards will be sent to your in-game Mail, which can be found in the Home City tab, at the bottom of the screen (right next to Friends and Ranking). Make sure you claim them all before they expire!
How to get more codes for Rise of Kittens?I noticed that new Rise of Kittens codes are sometimes released on the game's official social media (such as Facebook), but all you have to do is save this page and check it regularly because we add all the new codes as soon as they're out! And if you'd love to know which kittens are the best (never thought I'd write something like this), take a look at our Rise of Kittens tier list.
