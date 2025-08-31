Rise of Kittens codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

Did you know there are valid Rise of Kittens codes? If you've been playing the game for a while, maybe you noticed, maybe you didn't. Regardless, today, we are going to take a look at the complete list of active codes for Rise of Kittens because they will give you lots of Summon Tickets and Gold!

Unlike another game that bears a close resemblance in name, Rise of Kingdom (we also have ROK codes, by the way), Rise of Kittens is an idle RPG where you have mighty warriors known throughout history... but as cats. It's a super fun game, and the rewards you get can easily help you boost your account from the get-go.

Active Rise of Kittens codes

No current active codes

Expired

JUN627 - Weekly Gift

NEWYEAR - Rewards

MERRYHEART - Rewards

Rewards MERRYXMAS - Gold x777, Advanced Summon Token x20, Advanced Wish Coin x5

WIND758 - Rewards

NICEE157 - Rewards

DINDON03 - Rewards

Rewards purr361 - 50000 Hero EXP, 5 Basic Wishing Coins, 10 5-Star Hero Shards

- 50000 Hero EXP, 5 Basic Wishing Coins, 10 5-Star Hero Shards thanksgiving - 500 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets

- 500 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets meow297 - 300 Gold, 100k Silver, 10 5-Star Hero Shards

- 300 Gold, 100k Silver, 10 5-Star Hero Shards Seventhk - 1 Factional Summon Ticket, 500 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets

- 1 Factional Summon Ticket, 500 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets cat691 - 5 Basic Wishing Coins, 77777 Silver, 5 Advanced Summon Tickets

- 5 Basic Wishing Coins, 77777 Silver, 5 Advanced Summon Tickets sorryqaq - 100 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets

- 100 Gold, 10 Advanced Summon Tickets ssvip666 - 30 Rank-Up Stones, 2 Basic Wishing Coins, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill

- 30 Rank-Up Stones, 2 Basic Wishing Coins, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill ssvip777 - 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill

- 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill ssvip888 - 50000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 10 Hero Spiritual Orb

- 50000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 10 Hero Spiritual Orb ssvip999 - 3 5-Star Hero Shards, 5 Challenge Tickets, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill

- 3 5-Star Hero Shards, 5 Challenge Tickets, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill vip666 - 30 Enhancement Stones, 10 Hero Spiritual Orbs, 5 Challenge Tickets

- 30 Enhancement Stones, 10 Hero Spiritual Orbs, 5 Challenge Tickets vip777 - 30 Rank-Up Stones, 50000 Hero EXP, 10 Hero Spiritual Orbs, 30 Crystals

- 30 Rank-Up Stones, 50000 Hero EXP, 10 Hero Spiritual Orbs, 30 Crystals vip888 - 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals

- 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals vip999 - 1 5-Star Hero Shard, 30 Crystals, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill

- 1 5-Star Hero Shard, 30 Crystals, 3 Immortal Spirit Pill purr999 - 2 Basic Wishing Coin, 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals

- 2 Basic Wishing Coin, 20000 Hero EXP, 100k Silver, 30 Crystals cat999 - 30 Rank-Up Stones,3 5-Star Hero Shards, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals

- 30 Rank-Up Stones,3 5-Star Hero Shards, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals meow123 - 30 Ranl-Up Stones, 20000 Hero EXP, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals

- 30 Ranl-Up Stones, 20000 Hero EXP, 150k Silver, 30 Crystals JUN220 - Rewards

Rewards JUN060 - Rewards

Rewards JUN130 - Rewards

Rewards DragonBoat - Rewards

Rewards MAY523 - Rewards

Rewards MAY349 - Rewards

Rewards MAY971 - Rewards

Rewards APR903 - Rewards

Rewards EASTER - Rewards

Rewards APR267 - Rewards

Rewards APR011 - Rewards

Rewards APR977 - Rewards

Rewards RAIN963 - Rewards

Rewards MAR321 - Rewards

Rewards MAR727 - Rewards

Rewards SPR658 - Rewards

Rewards FEB228 - Rewards

Rewards FEB650 - Rewards

LOVE999 - Rewards

Rewards GOOD862 - Rewards

Rewards SPRING761 - Rewards

Rewards NEWYEAREVE - Rewards

Rewards JOY193 - Rewards

Rewards JAN723 - Rewards

Rewards JAN092 - Rewards

Rewards WARM396 - Rewards

Rewards cat691

apologyqaq

How to redeem codes in Rise of Kittens?

Step 1 : Go to the Home City tab.

Step 2 : Tap on the Rewards Center button (top right side of the screen).

Step 3 : Go to the Exchange Pack tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 4: Type in your exchange code, then press Confirm.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

The rewards will be sent to your in-game Mail, which can be found in the Home City tab, at the bottom of the screen (right next to Friends and Ranking). Make sure you claim them all before they expire!

How to get more codes for Rise of Kittens?