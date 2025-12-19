Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is celebrating its anniversary Wave 2 - and here's everything to look forward to

Preferred Partner Feature

Anniversaries are always cause for celebration, even more so when there's a whopping 180 gacha pulls you can grab for free. That's exactly what's in store for you with Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade's Anniversary Celebration Wave 2 as BILIBILI's special "thank you" to its community for the past year!

And yes, you don't even have to do much to grab those aforementioned free summons - all you need to do is log in every day to grab 10 free pulls, which will total up to 100 chances you can snag for free.

Plus, checking in automatically nets you the Second Wave [Free Cube * 3,000], plus the limited first-anniversary SSR Recollection Bits “Phantom's Journey” to boot. You'll need all the extra perks you can get your hands on if you want to maximise the latest heroes joining the fray, after all.

Limited-time characters galore

This means that you can add new faces to your lineup for a limited time throughout the anniversary festivities, including brand-new SSR "Maximum Output" Yuji Itadori. Debuting alongside is SSR "Are You Really Okay With That?" Aoi Todo, and no, you don't need to pray to the RNG gods to pull them from the pool as they'll be enjoying a boosted rate from the Featured Gacha.

Both of them will be available until January 15th, so you'd best spend the holidays trying to add them to your roster as much as you can!

And so the story goes

Of course, new characters mean new narratives to unlock as well, which is where the first-anniversary event [At The Edge Of Illusion And Reality] comes in. This original Story Event will put Yuji Itadori and Mahito front and centre, and when you join in, you'll obtain limited SSR Recollection Bits and the event-limited Frame as a reward.

This will also run until January 15th, and as a special bonus, the limited SSR Recollection Bits [Phantom Alliance Battle?Young Fish and Reverse Punishment] will be given away for free too when you participate in the event.

Time to flaunt your fandom

Finally, we all love official merch, don't we? Collectible goodies and swag bags are always appealing, and with the [Phantom Parade Omniverse] Commemorative Merchandise, you can look back on your journey via physical Character Cards, for instance.

Pre-orders are now open until February 1st, 12:59:59 AM (UTC+9). And if you happen to be based in Los Angeles, USA, and Seoul, South Korea, you can immerse yourself in the RPG even more with the [Phantom Parade Omniverse] Offline Themed Store that's opening in January. Stay tuned to official social media channels for offline themed store updates.

For more details about Anniversary Wave 2, feel free to visit the First Anniversary Special Website: https://jujutsuphanpara.biligames.com/1stanniversary/special

Suffice it to say that there's a lot to look forward to for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade fans, and if you're keen on learning more, you can head on over to the official website for all the nitty-gritty!