Jorel’s Brother and the Most Important Game of the Galaxy is a point-and-click adventure based on the popular Cartoon Network show

In case you missed it, Copa Studio and Double Dash Studios have announced the official launch of Jorel’s Brother and the Most Important Game of the Galaxy, letting players experience the series in a new way as aired by Cartoon Network Latin America. Out now on iOS, Android, and Steam, the point-and-click adventure stars the main characters of the show in an all-new story, filled with the same brand of humour and fun that fans of the series know and love.

In Jorel’s Brother and the Most Important Game of the Galaxy, you can look forward to exploring 3 chapters and plenty of mini-games where you're made to feel like you're in an actual episode of the series.

"Since the animated series has a very 90s feel to it, it made sense to pay homage to a type of game that had its heyday at that time: point-and-click adventures. We approached Double Dash with this concept and they agreed to do it. The artwork was produced at Copa Studio by the same team that makes the TV series," says Zé Brandão, Producer of Jorel’s Bother and partner at Copa Studio.

"Co-producing The Jorel’s Brother Game for us at DD is a tremendous joy since we are huge fans of the cartoon! I am a huge fan of the Point and Click genre and heading this project for me was an honor! The biggest challenge was to make the person playing the game feel like they are inside a Jorel’s Brother episode," says Jandê Saavedra, Producer and Game designer at Double Dash.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Jorel’s Brother and the Most Important Game of the Galaxy on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium game that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent.