App Army Assemble: Jorel's Brother and the Most Important Game of the Galaxy - "Does the popular show make for a great point-and-click?"

Alongside having one of the longest names in recent memory, Jorel's Brother and the Most Important Game of the Galaxy is a brand-new point-and-click adventure based on the popular Cartoon Network show. It's blending a bit of the old with the new, given the genre's now-classic status in gaming history. So we decided to hand the game over to our App Army to see if they thought it made for a good mix.

Here's what they said:

I had never heard of the animated cartoon series airing on Cartoon Network, and therefore obviously not seen it. The show, and game centres around Jorel´s brother, and is a wacky point-and-click adventure.

I got some Day of the Tentacles vibes from both the visuals and the starting point inside a big house. As with all point-and-click adventures I got overwhelmed with items to click on and rooms to explore. It is like my mind is trying to figure out solutions with all items before I get to know the problems I have to solve.

I found the dialogue to be witty, and Jorel´s brother to be a cool kid albeit with some underlying issues. I might even try to find out if the show is streaming in my country. If you have seen the show, it is an easy recommendation, as it is easier to get into. If you haven´t seen the show it is still a competent and well-presented point and clicker.

I was not familiar with the show this game is based on at all. I had hoped that my kids would be familiar, but unfortunately, they haven’t heard of it either. Jorel’s Brother is a point-and-click adventure game based on a cartoon from Cartoon Network Brazil. From what I have gotten from the game, it is about a kid who lives in the shadow of his brother, Jorel.

The game has great animation that feel like you are playing a cartoon. It is the usual point-and-click gameplay that has you walking around environments picking up items and solving puzzles. The writing is funny (if juvenile) and I can see my kids really liking it. The only part I find disappointing is the lack of voice acting. It would have really added to the game, but I am guessing it was translated from Brazilian so that was probably a factor.

This game is obviously based on the Cartoon Network production of the same name and as such, to be honest isn’t really to my taste. That said, it seems to be a good representation of the TV series. As expected the graphics are crazy and colourful, I switched the sound off as it annoyed me (but I do with a lot of games), there is a lot of exploring, collecting and several ways that characters interact, in the classic point-and-click manner. Oh, and if you get stuck, granny is at the other end of a walkie-talkie to give you a clue. All in all, not really a game I’d play myself, but I can see that it would have an appeal to gaming younglings out there.

I’ll be honest, this point-and-click adventure is not a game that I would’ve picked out for myself however I think that for the age range that it is meant for it’s very well done. The animation is appealing and the characters are funny- and there’s plenty to do and lots to interact with. The puzzles aren’t terribly difficult but if you have trouble you can get clues from Granny.

The sound and music both seemed appropriate to the material. My only very minor complaint is the lack of actual spoken dialogue. But that really doesn’t take away from the fun of the game. I’ve never seen the Cartoon Network series but from what I’ve read of other’s opinions, the game seems to be a good take on the series. If you’re a fan of the series I’m guessing you’ll enjoy the game.

Jorel’s Brother is a point-and-click adventure based on the Brazilian animated television series. While I’m not familiar with the show, I’ve really wanted to get some more playtime with the point-and-click genre as a whole. This style suits the game perfectly as I’m basically playing an interactive episode. The show’s personality comes across in some excellent written dialogue bringing each character to life.

There’s always something to do, and I liked the inclusion of varied mini-games and puzzles, and the collectable stickers to find hidden throughout the game had me searching everywhere. A truly one-of-a-kind hint system is also there for those who need a clue by getting to walkie-talkie your grandma - I loved it! There’s some real fan service here for those who love the series. And while there were no voiceovers, I appreciated the sound effects and music that reminded me of some of my favourite cartoons.

