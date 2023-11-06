Ugly is getting a mobile port in January 2024, with pre-orders now open

PID Games has teamed up with Graffiti Games and Team Ugly to bring puzzle platformer Ugly to iOS and Android. Landing on mobile in January 2024, the game offers a twisted look into "a tormented nobleman's psyche", where you'll have to face your own self using the game's mirror mechanic across challenging puzzles.

In Ugly, you can look forward to unravelling the truth about your own past while discovering hidden secrets and rooms along the way. There are plenty of tricks to solve and obstacles to overcome, as well as massive bosses to take down and a wide variety of puzzle types to tinker around with.

The game boasts an incredibly unique art style, where scenes and elements come alive as you interact with them across this dark fairytale. There's also an alternate ending to aim for if you've got what it takes to solve all of the hidden rooms in the game, and eventually, you'll piece together the whole story even as the game offers a completely text-less tale.

The atmospheric soundtrack adds to the game's dark charm as well; plus, you can look forward to navigating your way comfortably with the game's MFI Bluetooth controller support.

­If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can now pre-register for Ugly on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $5.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.