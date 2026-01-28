Jelly Busters is a seemingly simple block breaker that offers relaxation but plenty of challenge too

Jelly Busters is a newly released casual experience for mobile

It sees you blasting blocks in colourful fashion with strange jelly creatures backing it

But this isn't just casual, brainless fun, as there's still some challenge involved

Life is stressful, and that's just a fact. So when the times get tough, the tough break stuff. But I don't mean a rage room or jamming to Limp Bizkit, not when Jelly Busters offers up a much more socially acceptable and cosy way of destressing than liking Fred Durst in 2026.

As you might've gleaned from the name (and the headline you've obviously read, you attentive individual), Jelly Busters is a recently released block buster puzzler that sees you smashing aside bricks in order to reveal hidden images underneath.

With its cute, colourful art and looks, it's not surprising that Jelly Busters is selling itself mainly as a casual, relaxing experience. But don't let yourself think that will make it easy, as Jelly Busters also promises to slowly ramp up the difficulty as levels progres,s with blockers requiring careful timing and aiming to clear.

Jello there

In comparison to something like Hero Blasters , I think Jelly Busters does a better job of showing how you can create a spinoff that's fun and original while not having to go too far outside the conventions that people know and expect.

Jelly Busters also offers the usual addition of special level boosters that can help you make a comeback during the more difficult challenges. Be that blasting apart entire sections or just setting off chain reactions. While I can't exactly vouch for whether it fits the relaxing ASMR atmosphere it professes to, I think that there's plenty here to enjoy if you're looking for a relatively casual experience that still has some challenge.

