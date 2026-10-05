Isekai Rondo Otogi is a new isekai JRPG from publisher Kemco coming to mobile

Isekai Rondo Otogi is a new release from Kemco and EXE Create coming to mobile

Play as Shaw, a fantasy hero drawn to a new world inspired by ancient Japan

Go from zero to hero and meet characters based on iconic Japanese folk tales

Publisher Kemco and developer EXE Create are once more teaming up to bring you another great JRPG. Isekai Rondo Otogi offers a new spin on the isekai format, and is slated to arrive on both iOS and Android later this month, with pre-registration now open!

Unusually, Isekai Rondo Otogi doesn't appear to follow the usual narrative of a character coming from 'our' world to a fantasy one. Instead, it follows Sho (or 'Shaw'), the protagonist of the previous Isekai Rondo. Originally summoned from modern Japan, Shaw now arrives from the world of Facultas to Nakatsunokuni, finding himself in a Japanese-inspired land populated by characters themselves based on the country's folktales and mythology.

Rondo and rondo we go

Gameplay-wise, Isekai Rondo Otogi is just like Kemco's other published games, in a good way. This is classic JRPG fare with a few twists and turns added, including some pseudo 2.5D art inspired by the likes of Octopath Traveller.

As you might expect, Shaw's previous abilities are completely erased upon entering Nakatsunokuni, meaning you'll have the typical isekai journey of going from 'zero to hero' and gaining absurd levels of power in the process. If you're not a fan of that sort of wish fulfilment power spike, then Isekai Rondo Otogi may not be for you.

But if you are, Isekai Rondo Otogi looks set to offer the same enjoyable JRPG action that Kemco are known to publish, and studio EXE Create are known for. And while the isekai angle may be offputting for some who find it all to be a bit samey, I reckon that the Japanese folklore angle is worthwhile enough to give it a go!

In the meantime though if you're looking for more typical RPG fare without the flair of the JRPG, then we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android and find some choice picks for adventures across worlds of sci-fi, fantasy and beyond!