Alan gets stronger by eating his own cooking

Explore dungeons and gather ingredients for the tavern

Discover over 800 dishes to boost your stats

Run a restaurant to keep the orphanage open

In an RPG, you’d expect to become stronger by hitting things, but in Kemco’s latest, you do it by eating your own cooking (abs are made in the kitchen, as the saying goes). Leingham Tavern Story: Alan and the Time Goddess is out now on the App Store and Google Play. It’s a dungeon crawler and a restaurant sim at the same time, and there’s an orphanage to save on top.

That orphanage is the whole reason you’re doing any of this. It’s about to close down, and Alan and his mates reckon a busy tavern will make enough money to keep it going. Which means heading down into dungeons for ingredients.

You can go back to these every day, picking things up from gathering points and getting into turn-based fights with whatever monsters are lurking about. You’ll want better gear for the fights and you’ll want levels too, but like I said, you get most of those from eating when you’re back.

Back at the tavern, you can buy recipes, and you can also mix ingredients yourself and see what you get. There are more than 800 dishes to find. There’s a field out the back for growing vegetables too, plus a fishing spot for when you fancy a break (apparently you can catch something you weren’t expecting, though I’ve no idea what).

Then there’s running the place, which is what actually keeps the orphanage going. Once a few dishes are on the menu, you open the doors, and from there it’s a case of changing what you cook to suit the season and whatever customers are into at the time, and working out which of your staff should be doing what. Leingham Tavern Story only comes in English and Japanese, and there’s no controller support either.

Leingham Tavern Story: Alan and the Time Goddess is out now on the App Store and Google Play for $9.99.

If you’re after something else to sink a few hours into, check out our list of the top RPGs on Android.