Disney Speedstorm finally introduces the hit characters of Cars to its lineup in new update

Race cars don't need headlights because the track is always LIT

Disney Speedstorm is getting major new additions this week

The characters of Cars arrive with Lightning, Mater and Cruz

There are also new pit crew members, mid-season racers and ranked!

You know, for all the many different series under the Disney umbrella that Speedstorm has taken from there was one key omission that even I hadn't clocked. Yes, after a long wait, the characters of Cars are finally making their way into Disney Speedstorm with the new Piston Cup update!

In reality, it's almost baffling that these characters weren't present from the get-go. But finally you'll be able to take to the track as Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater and Cruz Ramirez from Cars 3, with new pit crew members such as Guido, Flo and the Sheriff.

All three new characters come with useful abilities, from Lightning losing less speed on drifts to Mater's tow hook letting him propel himself forwards. The upcoming mid-season racers are also quite interesting as Mabel from the upcoming Pixar feature Hoppers makes their way in-game, alongside Go-Go Tomagogo from Big Hero 6.

I am speed

You'll definitely want to check in on our Disney Speedstorm tier list , as once that gets an update, I've no doubt these new characters will make an appearance. Personally speaking, in hindsight, it does seem bizarre to me that it took this long for them to make an appearance, but better late than never.

And for those of you who're competitive, especially so, there's the new Ranked Leagues feature! While Disney Speedstorm is squarely aimed at more casual players, much like Lorcana, I'm sure there are those of you here for a challenge, and ranked will see you rewarded depending on where you place each season!

It's all pretty exciting, but far from the only addition to mobile this week you'll want to check out.