Top 5 best Star Wars games for iPad and iPhone (iOS)
Death stars of the show called - Star Wars games on iPhone!
Original list by Harry Slater, updated by Jupiter Hadley and PG Staff on June 21, 2022.
Today we are going to cover the best Star Wars iOS games for iPhones and iPad at the moment that you can play on the go.
I've seen a few Star Wars movies in my time. The entire world is obsessed with Baby Yoda - and I am too - seeing loads of versions of him across the interwebs. With such a strong franchise, it's only a matter of time until your phone finds its way into playing some of these games.
Anyway, we thought this was a perfect time to round up the best Star Wars games on mobile. Because nothing says fandom like playing a mobile game while you're watching a film in the cinema, right?
There are some classics on the list, some epic adventures, and some games more tailored to the casual audience. And you know what, they're all pretty damn good.
So without further ado, let's go and bull's-eye some wamprats in our T-16. By which I mean to pick some good Star Wars mobile games. I know all the lingo.
1
Star Wars: KOTOR II
Entering into the Star Wars universe, where the Jedi have been almost nearly crushed by the Sith Lords, you will need to make decisions to help yourself and your people survive. You are playing as a lone Jedi, struggling to reconnect with the Force - odds are completely against you, but you can survive if you are determined.
Star Wars: KOTOR II is a fairly new addition to the series, with all of the characters, lightsabers and stories you'd recognise from the franchises!
For a lot of people, this is THE Star Wars iOS game you can play on your iPhone.Download Star Wars: KOTOR II
2
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Okay, so it might not be the complete saga anymore, but this is probably the cream of the Lego crop. It's sharp, it's funny, and it's full of the sort of simple action that made Traveller's Tales famous.
You play through all six of the movies, swap between a ridiculous number of characters, and grab lots of bits of Lego to make Lego things with. It's the humour that makes the game so special, and while the game controls aren't perfect on iOS, they translate pretty darn well.Download Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
3
Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
We'll round things up with a recent card battler. You build a team of characters from across different eras and put them in simple RPG-style turn-based battles.
There's a pretty confusing levelling-up system, but once you get the hang of it you'll be powering up Jedi and tooling up Clone Troopers with ease. It's another time-sink, but it's got a bit of bite, and building up your team can be surprisingly addictive.
Plus you get a Wookiee from the get-go, and that's nothing to sniff at. We also have the 15 best teams in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes that you should strive to make in case you plan to play it seriously.Download Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
4
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Though this is an older Star Wars title, Knights of the Old Republic has a massive following - primarily through the ability to customise your own Jedi or Sith, who you can then play as in the game. This game takes place 4,000 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire, where you can venture to different planets and attempt to defeat Malak.
The customisation options are the real star here - if you want something that really makes you feel like you are in the Star Wars iOS game on your iPhone or iPad, this is one to take a look at.Download Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
5
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Hey look, another Lego Star Wars game! This game follows the Skywalker storyline, where you can play as Lego characters Finn and Rey, who are following an epic story. There are lots of returning characters like Princess Leia, Kylo Ren and Han Solo.
Despite being Lego, there is still action in this game, with epic battles between Kylo Ren and other characters, allowing you to immerse yourself in action and watch bits of Lego go flying.Download LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens