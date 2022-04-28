Top 10 best escape room games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
With all the fuss about the escape rooms, we decided to make a list of top 10 escape room games you can play on your iPhone or iPad!
Have you ever been to a physical escape room? It’s basically a real-life game where you and your friends are locked in a room full of clues, and you all need to find your way out, through solving puzzles, finding clues, and being smart about your surroundings. Often there is a timer ticking and a limited number of hints that you can use, by talking to the game's master.
Also read:
Escape room games, in real life, are quite new and popular - however, there have been several escape room styled games on the internet, dating back to the Flash era. With so many games out there, we decided to pick out the best of the best, which reminded us of escape rooms themselves. Whether you just enjoy escape rooms or can never find friends to go to real-life ones with, you will be able to download the games from this list!Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff.
1
The Room Three
The entire Room series are worth checking out if you like escape room games! This game has a lot of physical puzzles, inside a really lovely and well-designed room. You have ended up on a remote island and need to solve a bunch of puzzles to get through a trial, created by “The Craftsman” who is truly hoping that you fail.
2
Laqueus Escape
Unsure of how you got there, you find yourself in a strange and quite empty place. You’ll need to look around, find clues, solve puzzles, and ultimately escape. There are lots of subtle clues in this game - so you will need to be aware of everything going on around you. Laqueus Escape has updates often too, adding in more challenges.
3
Rime - room escape game
After being sucked into an old book and trapped within its world, you will need to find a way out. Though Rime’s world is larger than a single room, this game still fits the bill as you solve puzzles and find riddles to help you make your way back home. There are tons of different challenges within this game, definitely one that will make you think and challenge you!
4
The Birdcage
Escaping another non-conventional type of room, The Birdcage has you solving puzzles to escape a little birdcage. A king has lost his son in a climbing accident and has locked his son’s most loved bird in their cage. This has resulted in a lot of chaos in the world, and only releasing the bird will bring back what was once known. Despite the world being small, there are a lot of puzzles to solve.
5
All That Remains: Part 1
Waking up in your father’s old bunker, you have no idea how you ended up here, but you seem to be trapped. A radio linking to the outside world tells you that you are in there for your own safety, and afraid for the lives of your loved ones, you are now looking to get out. Solving puzzles and looking for clues quickly is your only hope as you try to escape!
6
Agent A
Agent A is a spy-themed escape room game where you have been trapped inside your enemies secret hideaway! Looking to find out all of her secrets and undo her evil plan, you will need to also escape from the hideaway, finding loads of puzzles, hidden objects, spy gadgets and futuristic contraptions to best suit your needs. It’s a very cool feeling escape room game!
7
Forever Lost
Another series - so it’s worth looking at each episode - Forever Lost is a slightly creepy escape room. You have woken up in a room you don’t understand or remember, and the place around you is full of things that don’t seem real. Your mind is playing tricks on you, haunted by experiences you had not wanted to deal with. You will need to solve puzzles, find clues, and figure out exactly what is going on in order to escape.
8
Cube Escape: Paradox
Cube Escape: Paradox has you playing detective Dale Vandermeer, who has been kidnapped and locked in a room. You don’t really know how you have ended up there, but now need to find a bunch of clues and solve various puzzles in order to get out. The choices you make in Cube Escape do change the ending, so it’s worth thinking carefully about the moves that you do make when trying to find your way out.
9
Spotlight: Room Escape
Spotlight: Room Escape is based on a theatrical drama scene, which means that everything has its own space and does make sense with regards to the places that the items are in. The rooms are more believable than others and match my idea of physical escape rooms quite well. You do have a time limit in this game as well, so you will need to be quick, and find out why you were kidnapped and placed in this room in the first place.
10
The Lost City
The Lost City is a legend everyone knows. After your grandmother gave you a special artifact, you have found the Lost City itself, and now you are trapped there. You must spend your time discovering all the secrets this city has hidden from the world, and find a way to actually make it out of the city and back on the map! Each of the items you find actually tells its own story in this game!