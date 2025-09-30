Inmost is coming to Android this spooky season

Look on the bright side, could be raining

Inmost, the intricate horror side-scroller, is coming to mobile

It boasts a three-perspective story perfect for a single sitting

Slash through monsters, discover hidden mysteries and solve puzzles to escape a gruesome end

With October right around the corner, it seems fitting we're getting some spooky updates. But it's not just additions to existing releases as we're also getting entirely new ones! Including the arrival of the indie side-scrolling adventure Inmost to Android on October 28th, after it first arrived on Apple Arcade way back in 2020.

Developed by Hidden Layers Games and published by Chucklefish, Inmost is a lot more on the drearier side of things. But that doesn't make it any less terrifying as you explore a mysterious world through the perspectives of three separate characters in this side-scrolling puzzler.

These characters are a knight exploring a broken-down castle, a child uncovering the mysteries of an eerie house, and a wanderer searching for answers. Between them, they'll be hacking 'n slashing, sneaking and hiding, while solving puzzles and evading gruesome monsters and even more grisly ends at their hands.

The Inmost look

The idea of a creepy, retro side-scrolling adventure may seem a little cliché now. But Inmost is one of those releases which instantly grabs you with the dense and intricate detail of its world. Not only that, but the trailer teases some truly interesting twists and turns, not to mention plenty of fearful moments.

Inmost will retail for $3.99 (and is also releasing on the iOS App Store), promising a 3-5 hour adventure intended to be played in a single sitting. Perfect for a dark and stormy night, perhaps, or for a pre-Halloween buzz. Either way, the gorgeous pixellated world of Inmost and its hidden dangers is certainly fit to send shivers up your spine!

