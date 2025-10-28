Action RPG Goddess Order has launched its latest chapter, Foundation of Madness, adding a New Knight and story update

Preferred Partner Feature

There’s a new Knight in town

Goddess Order has unveiled its latest chapter, Foundation of Madness

Start shooting some bad guys with the new Earth-element Knight, Crea

Reap even more rewards thanks to the latest update QoL improvements

Kakao Games and developer PixelTribe have unveiled the seventh chapter update, “Foundation of Madness”, for their hit, pixel-art ARPG, Goddess Order.

Following on from the “Hidden Truth”, which saw fans venturing into the backstory of Lisbeth Lionheart and her escape from Ascalon, this latest chapter continues Lisbeth’s story by revealing the true identity of the Black Mist Cult, and tasking her with making a crucial decision in her pursuit of truth. With darkness quickly enveloping the world and casting it into madness, Lisbeth’s choice marks the beginning of a new order.

Perhaps more crucial for fans however will be obtaining Goddess Order’s new, rifle-toting, assault Knight: Crea. This determined, young leader and Earth-element Knight is a specialist at inflicting heavy crit damage on enemies. She also possesses a rather neat “Vendetta” resource for special attacks, which you’ll be able to get to grips with in the chapter’s accompanying story event: Prelude of Vengeance.

This event thrusts Crea into the spotlight, allowing players to delve first-hand into her personal quest for vengeance, whilst using her agility and heavy damage dealing skills to blast through foes in exhilarating solo battles.

Besides the addition of Crea and the new story content, the latest update also brings several quality-of-life improvements, including: being able to spend five times more Meat to receive multiplied quest rewards, the removal of Sweep Tickets from Gold Quests, and a guaranteed additional Heroic armour for completing Armour Quest rewards. The visibility of battle category icons in the main UI has also been enhanced for improved accessibility.

If you’d like to take a look at the thrills this side-scrolling ARPG has in-store then you can download Goddess Order right now for free from the App Store and Google Play.