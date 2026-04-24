Minishoot Adventures is an open-world bullet hell that's making its way to mobile

Minishoot Adventures is an eclectic mix of Metroidvania and shoot 'em up coming to mobile

Mix open-world exploration with a heaping dash of bullet hell action

Minishoot Adventures is slated to arrive on iOS and Android early next month

In the immortal words of David Lynch, if you can believe it, it's a Friday once again. And we've still got some exciting news to cover, including the imminent arrival of an intriguing new mobile port, for none other than the exciting open-world bullet-hell Minishoot Adventures.

Yes, you heard right. Minishoot Adventures takes the fast-paced bullet-hell action of a space shooter and mixes it with open-world exploration. Offering up a world where the story emerges the more you explore, you take control of a small, nimble spaceship battling enormous alien forces with nothing but your agility and some really powerful weaponry.

Minishoot Adventures will see you navigate complex environments, solving puzzles as you go and uncovering more of what this handcrafted planet has to offer. It's certainly an eclectic mix of genres, but judging by the gameplay trailer, it's one that developer SoulGame Studio have handled with aplomb.

Adventures in miniature

Other than that, there's refreshingly little to say about Minishoot Adventures, which isn't immediately apparent. According to the iOS App Store, it's slated for a May 21st release, but as always, take that with a slight grain of salt, as those can be subject to change.

But otherwise, Minishoot Adventures has already had a pretty positive reception amongst players and critics alike. So, if you ask me, then Minishoot Adventures and its mix of fast-paced shoot 'em up action with exploration and a hint of puzzling is definitely one to keep an eye out for next month.

Looking to become the bullet hell, rather than suffer as the one doing the dodging? Then you could do a lot worse than having a look at our list of the best games like Vampire Survivors to see what we've picked out that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the icon of the genre.