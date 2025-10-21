Dicefolk lets you control the roll of the dice across roguelite monster-collecting quests, out now

Take matters into your own hands

Good Shepherd Entertainment has officially (and very quietly, might I add) launched Dicefolk on iOS and Android, offering a dice-based twist to your average roguelite adventure on mobile. The visuals alone and the lovely animations already compel me to give this a go, but just in case you're not the type to judge a game by its cover like I am, then the dice mechanics might be just the thing to lure you in.

Essentially, you'll go on a tactical journey as a Chimera Summoner, collecting and recruiting a variety of creatures to buff up your team. You'll then get to customise your dice freely as you befriend these monsters and fight to save humanity, with more than a hundred different Chimera you can personalise to suit your playstyle best.

Of course, given the roguelite elements, you'll always have to be on your toes here - and while you might think rolling the dice means you'll be leaving everything up to the RNG gods, it seems it's actually anything but. You can control the order of battles to turn the tide, with varying runs you can play through over and over again across a compelling loop.

This makes Dicefolk a pretty dangerous adventure to have in your pocket - or in my pocket, I should say, because I'm instantly drawn to roguelite quests. Having this easily accessible to pick up and play anytime, anywhere is an irresistible combination.

As for Dicefolk, it's free to try on iOS and Android, with a single purchase to unlock the whole thing at £4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.