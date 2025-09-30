Etheria: Restart brings in another two major SSR heroes in latest update

An ever-expanding roster

Etheria: Restart is expanding its roster with two new SSR heroes

Kokardi and Mizusumi Aya are polar opposites but fantastic team additions

And you can cast your vote for your favourite overall character in a new poll!

I admit, behind the scenes here at Pocket Gamer, we were initially surprised at this news. Had we covered this before? No, we hadn't! It seems that XD Games' Etheria: Restart is just that frequent with its updates that it seems as if two new characters are set to arrive barely after the last pair!

They're certainly not lazy reskins or anything like that. Fitting the post-virtual world of Etheria: Restart, we've got representatives of two very different fields. Kokardi represents the Hydra Bank faction. And fittingly for being a banker, he's got that shadowy, slimy persona down pat with abilities that help ramp up your team's damage.

Conversely, Mizusumi Aya represents DOKI Entertainment. And this proud recorder virtuoso turned support powerhouse helps your team out with cleansing, healing and Skill CD reduction. She's knee-deep in DOKI's own corporate intrigue, however, and trying to uncover the truth behind her parents' death at Shan Hoi Enterprise's hands.

With just a letter out of place

You'll be able to pull for both Kokardi (Emberweave) and Mizusumi Aya (Resonant Sound) during the upcoming limited-time banner event running from October 2nd to October 23rd 2025.

But if you do love the ever-expanding roster of Etheria: Restart, now's the time to show it! Be sure to check out the Animus Popularity Vote to cast your ballot for your favourite character. Be sure to check out our Etheria: Restart tier list to give yourself a refresher!

And if you're somehow not convinced enough, then you might want to know there's Event Rewards based on server-wide milestones. So cast your vote and get goodies such as Etheria Coins and Hydra Crystals!

If you're planning on jumping into Etheria: Restart for this event, then be sure not to go in unprepared. Check out our Etheria: Restart promo code list to nab some free goodies!