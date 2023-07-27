Injustice 2 is a game that follows Injustice and brings forth some of the game mechanics we've previously seen. One of the most useful mechanics is Clashing, and if you want to know how to Clash in Injustice 2, here's everything you need to know.

What is Clash in Injustice 2?

How Clash works

A Clash occurs when both players initiate a Clash at the same time during a combo or special move.

Clashing is only available when a player is in their second HP bar (the red bar).

How to initiate a Clash

Benefits of Clashing in Injustice 2

Regaining HP: The primary benefit of Clashing is the potential to regain lost health during a match.

Positioning: Clash allows you to reset the game, giving you the opportunity to regain control of the situation.

Clash strategies & tips

Always pay attention to your opponent's super meter . Make the decision based on this, since Clash will require you to wager super meter. If you can wager more than your opponent, you win. Simple as that.

. Make the decision based on this, since Clash will require you to wager super meter. If you can wager more than your opponent, you win. Simple as that. Understanding when is the best moment to Clash is key . Usually, you want to perform a Clash when your opponent is about to perform a massive combo.

. Usually, you want to perform a Clash when your opponent is about to perform a massive combo. Keep track of your gauge meter and save it for potential clashes wisely . Always be prepared to initiate a Clash when the opportunity presents itself.

. Always be prepared to initiate a Clash when the opportunity presents itself. Utilize meter burn-enhanced attacks whenever possible to drain some of your opponent's super meter, thus reducing their Clash options.

whenever possible to drain some of your opponent's super meter, thus reducing their Clash options. Use dialogues to your advantage to trick your opponent into betting more meters than necessary.

to trick your opponent into betting more meters than necessary. In certain situations, it might be beneficial to avoid clashing early in a match to starve your opponent of meters, making their clash options limited later on.

Clash is a crucial mechanic in Injustice 2, which allows players to regain some lost health and strategically turn the tide of a battle in their favour. The Clash is represented by a cinematic scene where both characters exchange dialogue, and then Clash indicators appear on the screen. This feature can only be activated under certain circumstances, so let's take a look at how to perform one. In this guide, we will explore the basics of clashing, its benefits, and effective strategies to master this technique.To initiate a Clash, press the Meter Burn button (R2/RT by default) and the character-specific Clash input (usually Forward + Heavy Attack). Since timing is crucial, ensure you initiate a Clash when your opponent is stunned to increase its chances of connecting.

Also, keep in mind that the maximum amount of health regained through a successful Clash is 25% of lost HP, so don't expect a full recovery if you made it through.

Mastering the Clash mechanic in Injustice 2 is crucial to gaining the upper hand in battles and regaining lost health. By understanding the mechanics, coming up with successful strategies, and timing your Clashes accurately, you can turn the tides of battle in your favour and come out victorious even in the more intense matches. Oh, and true fans of Injustice 2 will probably love other superhero mobile games!