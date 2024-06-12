Defense Derby tier list - Add the best Units to your teams

- Version: 1.1203.02 - Added: Hammer Sprite, Martial Tiger, Psychic

When Krafton first announced Defense Derby, the community was quite shocked as it was a completely different genre and art style from their usual modern warfare-esque shooter titles. Well, now that the dust has settled, it’s clearly emerged as a phenomenon in its own right. Thanks to the fun 5-minute casual matches, strategic team-building nuances, and a host of events to keep the player interested, Defense Derby ranks quite high on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store charts. Of course, we can’t forget about the hefty marketing done by Krafton to ensure the game reaches the right audience!

If you enjoy Defense Derby to the core and are looking to get better at the fantasy tower defence title, you're in luck! Check out:

In this article, you will find exactly which units are worth investing your precious resources into. Nothing more, nothing less - simply straight to the point. We know all about the frustrations of a new player, especially when the game itself does a poor job of highlighting crucial aspects of different units.

Keep in mind that we are going to be discussing everything about units here, and not heroes. The latter is more of a personal choice, and although they also have their pros and cons, the units are the areas where the majority of the concern lies.

DEFENSE DERBY TIER LIST: FACTORS AND RANKINGS

The base of every unit is the same - only the rarity changes depending on how lucky you get on your summons. Every unit starts from the Common rarity (lowest) and can be upgraded all the way to Legendary rarity (highest).

The higher the rarity, the stronger you can expect them to be in terms of Attack, Attack Speed, Attack target, Distance, Crit chance, and Crit damage. All of these stats act as different parameters to judge the unit’s performance in battle. This will be our first factor of judgment.

Our next factor comes with the juicy abilities that each unit has been blessed with. Krafton has done a marvellous job at making sure each of them is unique, right from their art style, and all the way to their play styles.

Since Defense Derby relies way too heavily on the derby mechanic, the units are going to be the core decider of any match. Knowing which units are superior will help you a lot in making tough decisions, as well as in increasing your overall win rate in ranked games.

Let’s proceed to the unit rankings.