Invincible: Guarding the Globe tier list and reroll guide

To all the new (or returning) players who love a good superhero game, we bring you the most accurate Invincible: Guarding the Globe tier list!

In the next few pages, you'll find out the best heroes to pick for your team, and why you should go for them. Of course, as that implies, we'll also give you the list of heroes to steer clear of because they are not that strong.

How we are ranking the heroes

For the ones who don't really know how a tier list works, let's clear some things up. We have ranked all the heroes in the game based on their performance. Other than our own personal experience playing the game, we also took into consideration the opinion of the community (e.g. fellow players or content creators.) in an effort to create an unbiased Invincible tier list.

The strongest heroes will be listed in the S tier, and that's the ones you should always aim to have on your team. While the strongest ones are in the S tier, the opposite is happening at the other end of our tier list, in the D tier. Pretty simple, right?

If you are a new player, read the Invincible: Guarding the Globe tips for not dying in a Viltrumite attack!

OK, with all that out of the way, let's get into our Invicible: Guarding the Globe tier list!