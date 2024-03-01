Infinite Craft guide - 7 things that everyone should know
You might have heard about Infinite Craft lately as it is a game that has exploded in popularity with tens of thousands of concurrent users every day. In this guide for Infinite Craft, we talk about the most important things that everyone needs to know about the sandbox browser game that has taken the internet by storm!
1
How to play Infinite Craft
All you need in order to play Infinite Craft is an internet browser. And yes, you can even play Infinite Craft on your mobile device. Of course, if you want to play it on your mobile, the interface is going to be a little bit different than playing on a PC. If you want to change it though, all you have to do is select "Desktop Site" from your mobile browser options.
If you want to start playing, simply follow this link to the Neal.Fun site and select Infinite Craft!
2
Basic Crafting Guide
What's great about Infinite Craft is its simplicity. You don't need to know anything in order to start playing it. All you need is your creativity. So, you start the game with 4 basic elements. These are:
- Earth
- Fire
- Water
- Wind
Combining two of them will result in a new element. For example, putting Water and Fire together will give you Steam. And so now, you have Steam available in your inventory which you can use in combination with another element. For example, Steam plus Earth gives Mud, another element for your inventory. What about Steam plus Mud? What do they make? The answer is Swamp.
And like this, you can craft pretty much everything you can think of. It's fun trying to figure out the different recipes and how to get certain elements.
3
Does Infinite Craft Save Progress?
Infinite Craft does, in fact, save your progress. The game will keep your progress on one browser, so if you play the game from one of the browsers on your PC, all of the items you crafted will still be there. If you open a different browser from the same PC though, you will not have the same items. So in that regard, Infinite Craft does save progress, but not across the browsers (because they're not stored on your PC but in the cache memory of each browser).
If you ever want to reset your current progress in the game for any reason, you will find a "Reset" Button on-screen, located in the bottom left corner of the screen. Make sure you hit this "Reset" button only if you are comfortable with erasing all the First Discoveries you made up to this point if you already played for a while.
4
Is Infinite Craft Cross Platform?
In light of the previous point I made, Infinite Craft is not cross-platform. You can have the same browser on your mobile and your PC, but the progress you made on one cannot be accessed from the other. You can play Infinite Craft from your mobile, just as you can from the PC or anything with a browser (maybe even your smart TV), but you will have to start over.
5
What is First Discovery?
The "First Discovery" is a very sought-after term in Infinite Craft. We'd even go as far as to say that's what people strive to get. This term is going to appear underneath each item you crafted that was crafted for the first time ever in the game. So, it's not going to appear if you deleted your progress and then discovered something that you've previously discovered first.
Usually, you can get First Discovery on pretty uncommon items, and even rather weird ones. For instance, there are hundreds of thousands of Super Saiyans (i.e. Super Saiyan 188367, Super Saiyan 467298, etc), which probably not a lot of people get. There is such a large number, so chances are, you can get some there too. Or, you can try to get First Discovery with some items made up of combined words (i.e. Captain Falcon). The possibilities are endless.
6
How to turn on the dark mode?
There are some customisations in Infinite Craft, including Dark Mode. The easiest way to enable Dark Mode in Infinite Craft is by installing a plug-in or extension depending on your browser.
If you are using a Chromium-based browser such as Chrome, Brave, Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Comodo, Torch, or Avast, you can install "Better Infinite Craft". Follow this link to add the extension to your browser.
Once the extension is activated, you'll notice a new button on your Infinite Craft interface. All you have to do is click on that button to switch Dark Mode on and off.
7
About Neal Agarwal
Neal Agarwal is the developer behind Infinite Craft. But that's just one of his many projects. Some of his most popular projects are his website "The Useless Web" where users are taken to random websites and "Every Second on the Internet" where a real-time visualization of the data generated on the internet is shown.
Neal.fun is the website that hosts Neal's games and visualizations. Be sure to check it out and give the various apps that you'll find there a go!