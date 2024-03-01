Infinite Craft guide - 7 things that everyone should know

Earth

Fire

Water

Wind

What's great about Infinite Craft is its simplicity. You don't need to know anything in order to start playing it. All you need is your creativity. So, you start the game with 4 basic elements. These are:

Combining two of them will result in a new element. For example, putting Water and Fire together will give you Steam. And so now, you have Steam available in your inventory which you can use in combination with another element. For example, Steam plus Earth gives Mud, another element for your inventory. What about Steam plus Mud? What do they make? The answer is Swamp.

And like this, you can craft pretty much everything you can think of. It's fun trying to figure out the different recipes and how to get certain elements.