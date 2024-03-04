Infinite Craft: 6 most important recipes you need to know
| Infinite Craft
Since Infinite Crafting has taken the Internet by storm and everyone is trying to find different recipes, we decided to put together a list of the most sought-after recipes. At Pocket Gamer, we are all about giving our readers what they want! So, with no further ado, let's get right into it.
There is more than one way to unlock a recipe. Some require more steps than others, but if the result is what you want, then it's all the same!
1
How to make the Internet?
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Steam
|Fire
|Engine
|Engine
|Engine
|Rocket
|Rocket
|Rocket
|Satellite
|Rocket
|Steam
|Train
|Rocket
|Train
|Bullet Train
|Bullet Train
|Satellite
|Internet
Unlocking the Internet in Infinite Craft isn't complicated at all. All it takes is just 7 steps for this recipe.
2
How to make Human?
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Water
|Fire
|Steam
|Steam
|Planet
|Steampunk
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|Ocean
|Steampunk
|Steampunk Pirate
|Water
|Earth
|Plant
|Plant
|Steampunk Pirate
|Steampunk Plant
|Steampunk Plant
|Steampunk Pirate
|Steampunk Tree
|Lake
|Earth
|Swamp
|Swap
|Steampunk Tree
|Tree of Life
|Tree of Life
|Dust
|Adam
|Adam
|Dust
|Human
A bit more complicated recipe is that of the human. Creating Human in Infinite Craft can give you access to a plethora of other things potentially.
3
How to make Time?
|v
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Water
|Fire
|Steam
|Steam
|Planet
|Steampunk
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|Ocean
|Steampunk
|Steampunk Pirate
|Steampunk Pirate
|Steam
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Volcano
|Water
|Lava
|Lava
|Water
|Stone
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Stone
|Stonehedge
|Stonehedge
|Steam
|Time
Crafting time in Infinite Craft is a lot similar to how you craft a human, at least for the most part.
4
How to make Anime?
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|Ocean
|Water
|Fish
|Fish
|Fire
|Sushi
|Ocean
|Earth
|Island
|Island
|Earth
|Continent
|Continent
|Lake
|America
|Continent
|Sushi
|Japan
|Japan
|America
|Anime
Anime fans, rejoice! Crafting Anime in Infinite Craft can give you access to many anime titles like One Piece or Dragonball. Just combine Pirate with Anime and you already know what you'll get!
5
How to make Country?
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Water
|Ocean
|Ocean
|Earth
|Island
|Island
|Earth
|Continent
|Continent
|Lake
|America
|Earth
|America
|USA
|USA
|Fire
|Flag
|Flag
|Earth
|Country
Very simple recipe to craft yet very important. Crafting country in Infinite Craft only requires 8 steps!
6
How to make Woman?
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Adam
|Earth
|Man
|Man
|Adam
|Woman
For our last recipe "How to make a woman in Infinite Craft", having Adam unlocked is a prerequisite. Since we already unlocked Adam in a previous recipe, I saw no point in doing it again. Simply follow the link to the previous recipe to learn how to get Adam and human.
These are the most important Infinite Craft recipes that everyone should know. A great base to start from - a foundation, one could say. If you need help with the game, we have a guide for Infinite Craft that should clear out every conundrum that you might have.