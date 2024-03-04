How Tos

Infinite Craft: 6 most important recipes you need to know

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft: 6 most important recipes you need to know

Left Arrow
0/6
Right Arrow

Since Infinite Crafting has taken the Internet by storm and everyone is trying to find different recipes, we decided to put together a list of the most sought-after recipes. At Pocket Gamer, we are all about giving our readers what they want! So, with no further ado, let's get right into it.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

There is more than one way to unlock a recipe. Some require more steps than others, but if the result is what you want, then it's all the same! 

 

Click Here To View The List »

1
How to make the Internet?

Internet recipe
Element 1 Element 2 Result
Fire Water Steam
Steam Fire Engine
Engine Engine Rocket
Rocket Rocket Satellite
Rocket Steam Train
Rocket Train Bullet Train
Bullet Train Satellite Internet

Unlocking the Internet in Infinite Craft isn't complicated at all. All it takes is just 7 steps for this recipe.

2
How to make Human?

Human recipe
Element 1 Element 2 Result
Earth Wind Dust
Dust Earth Planet
Water Fire Steam
Steam Planet Steampunk
Water Water Lake
Lake Water Ocean
Ocean Steampunk Steampunk Pirate
Water Earth Plant
Plant Steampunk Pirate Steampunk Plant
Steampunk Plant Steampunk Pirate Steampunk Tree
Lake Earth Swamp
Swap Steampunk Tree Tree of Life
Tree of Life Dust Adam
Adam Dust Human

A bit more complicated recipe is that of the human. Creating Human in Infinite Craft can give you access to a plethora of other things potentially.

3
How to make Time?

Time recipev
Element 1 Element 2 Result
Earth Wind Dust
Dust Earth Planet
Water Fire Steam
Steam Planet Steampunk
Water Water Lake
Lake Water Ocean
Ocean Steampunk Steampunk Pirate
Steampunk Pirate Steam Steampunk Pirate Ship
Fire Fire Volcano
Volcano Water Lava
Lava Water Stone
Steampunk Pirate Ship Stone Stonehedge
Stonehedge Steam Time

Crafting time in Infinite Craft is a lot similar to how you craft a human, at least for the most part.

4
How to make Anime?

Anime recipe
Element 1 Element 2 Result
Water Water Lake
Lake Water Ocean
Ocean Water Fish
Fish Fire Sushi
Ocean Earth Island
Island Earth Continent
Continent Lake America
Continent Sushi Japan
Japan America Anime

Anime fans, rejoice! Crafting Anime in Infinite Craft can give you access to many anime titles like One Piece or Dragonball. Just combine Pirate with Anime and you already know what you'll get!

5
How to make Country?

Country recipe
Element 1 Element 2 Result
Water Water Lake
Lake Water Ocean
Ocean Earth Island
Island Earth Continent
Continent Lake America
Earth America USA
USA Fire Flag
Flag Earth Country

Very simple recipe to craft yet very important. Crafting country in Infinite Craft only requires 8 steps!

6
How to make Woman?

Recipe to make a WOna in Infinite Craft
Element 1 Element 2 Result
Adam Earth Man
Man Adam Woman

For our last recipe "How to make a woman in Infinite Craft", having Adam unlocked is a prerequisite. Since we already unlocked Adam in a previous recipe, I saw no point in doing it again. Simply follow the link to the previous recipe to learn how to get Adam and human.

These are the most important Infinite Craft recipes that everyone should know. A great base to start from - a foundation, one could say. If you need help with the game, we have a guide for Infinite Craft that should clear out every conundrum that you might have.

Left Arrow
0/6
Right Arrow
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I enjoy playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). Everything started with an Atari 65XE. Then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, a Playstation, a Playstation 2 and so on. Anyway, you get the idea. I consider myself lucky to be able to experience the gaming evolution throughout the years. This is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.