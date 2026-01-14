Inazuma Eleven gets new mobile spinoff with Inazuma Evelen: Cross

Back of the net!

It's already been a good month for football fans, what with the victory of Macclesfield over Crystal Palace in a truly one-of-a-kind match. Now, those of you who grew up with the Inazuma Eleven series may soon be able to jump into a whole new mobile spinoff as Inazuma Eleven: Cross has just been announced.

Developed by Level-5, Inazuma Eleven is a popular series in Japan, but one that's only made the occasional leap across the Pacific to those of us in the West. Taking a fairly typical soccer simulation and adding on all manner of JRPG flair, it's definitely a football game for the anime generation.

And for those of you who follow the series closely, the news of Inazume Eleven: Cross will be doubly exciting. Featuring a brand-new protagonist and original storyline, it's set to receive a Japan-only closed beta test on January 29th.

Liquid football

So, why tell you all this? Well, aside from it being an announcement for a pretty major series, Inazuma Eleven: Cross also hints at a potential overseas release. I say hint because it only specifies that the beta will be Japan-only, which suggests a proper global release for the full version may be on the cards.

Inazuma Eleven is a rightfully cult hit over here in the West, and as I mentioned with Mushoku Tensei yesterday, while Japanese players get their hands on many new releases based on their favourite series, I think there's a genuine hunger for them abroad too.

